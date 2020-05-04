IOTA Hits Market Cap of $511.81 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. IOTA has a market cap of $511.81 million and $8.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.02310345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00191805 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065010 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Gate.io, HitBTC, Ovis, Bitfinex, FCoin, OKEx, Binance, Coinone, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

