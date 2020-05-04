Iowa State Bank Has $2.58 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

