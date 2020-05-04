Iowa State Bank Has $6.06 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.8% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $116.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

