Iowa State Bank Sells 7,307 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

