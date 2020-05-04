IP Group (LON:IPO) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IP Group (LON:IPO) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 73 ($0.96) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 72 ($0.95).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of IPO stock opened at GBX 54.15 ($0.71) on Thursday. IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 41.45 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.73 million and a P/E ratio of -7.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

