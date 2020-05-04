Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 10,170 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Intel by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 76,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 50,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.47 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

