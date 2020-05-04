iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,689 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $121.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

