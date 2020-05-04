IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (up from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.64 on Friday. IsoRay has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in IsoRay by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IsoRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 41.0% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in IsoRay by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IsoRay by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

