Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

