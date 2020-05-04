Jamie Hopkins Acquires 7,406 Shares of Restore PLC (LON:RST) Stock

Restore PLC (LON:RST) insider Jamie Hopkins acquired 7,406 shares of Restore stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,624 ($38,968.69).

LON:RST opened at GBX 380 ($5.00) on Monday. Restore PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.77 million and a PE ratio of 29.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.40. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

RST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

