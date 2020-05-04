Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.14 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

