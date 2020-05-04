Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $102.97 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

