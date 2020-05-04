Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,177,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO opened at $259.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day moving average is $289.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

