Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 54,193 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Facebook stock opened at $201.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

