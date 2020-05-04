Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 71,878 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 71,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $127.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

