Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,436 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

