Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,461 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

