Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,558 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

NYSE C opened at $44.64 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

