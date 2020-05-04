Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

