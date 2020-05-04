Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 28,565 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

