Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 29,366 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $328.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.