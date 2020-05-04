Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.97 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.