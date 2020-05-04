Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 38,840 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.32%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

