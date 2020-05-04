Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 50,067 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

NYSE:BA opened at $133.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

