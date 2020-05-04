Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,276 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $120.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

