JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $116.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

