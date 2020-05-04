JOYN Advisors Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JOYN Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

