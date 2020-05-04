JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.25 ($58.43).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

