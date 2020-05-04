JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €73.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.98 ($83.70).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.95 and a 200 day moving average of €69.54. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

