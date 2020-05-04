JSF Financial LLC Buys 88 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

