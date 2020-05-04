Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.53.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.