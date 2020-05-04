KAMES CAPITAL plc Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $218.57 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

