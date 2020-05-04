KB Home (KBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

