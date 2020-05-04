KB Home (KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 21st

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

KB Home has raised its dividend by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.