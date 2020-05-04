KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

KB Home has increased its dividend by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KB Home to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.