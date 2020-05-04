Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 5.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

VZ stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

