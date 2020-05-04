Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

KMPR opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Kemper by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

