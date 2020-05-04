KeyCorp Boosts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $140.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.48.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $120.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.