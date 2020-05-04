Killam Apartment REIT (KMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$1.02. The firm had revenue of C$62.69 million during the quarter.

Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

