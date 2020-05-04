Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55,280 Shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,381,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 453,055 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $4,363,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 203,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 124,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

NYSE KMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. 43,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,956. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.