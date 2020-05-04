Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,697 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 118,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 139,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 80,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,501,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.82. 1,634,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,743,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

