Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. 18,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

