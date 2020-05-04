Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,884,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 99,070 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 5,507.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 15.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,246,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,394,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

