Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.62. 66,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.89. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

