Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.34. 2,782,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,313,466. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

