Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,729 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

Shares of PSX traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 807,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,049. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

