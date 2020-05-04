Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,100 Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $78,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:HPF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 68,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th.

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.