Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 563 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.