Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 308,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.15. 73,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.