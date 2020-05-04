Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $591.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

In other news, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis bought 300,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

